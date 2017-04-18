Court listings 18/04/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
BURROW, Anna (38), Lindeth Close, Silverdale. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified for 14 months.
DOYLE, Daniel William (24), Gregory’s Court, Hala, Lancaster. Assault. Twelve month’s conditional discharge. Compensation £50.
DUBE, Susan (42), Bowland Road, Heysham. Failed to comply with community order – order revoked and new order made. Theft x3. Assault. Community order – drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement. Costs £85, compensation £50.
GHORST, Tina (44), River Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £70.
LEONARD, Simon (30), Cockersand Drive, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £105.
PRICE, Andrew Stephen (49), Ashton Road, Morecambe. Drove while disqualified. No insurance. Fined £120, costs £115, six penalty points.
REILLY, Kate (32), Kellet Road, Carnforth. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
SERAFIN, Rafal (31), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Order revoked. Resentenced for original offences of driving a vehicle involved in an accident which caused injury and failing to report an accident. Twenty weeks prison suspended for two years.