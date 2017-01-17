Court listings 17/01/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
BOWER, Joseph Gary (22), Bowland Road, Heysham. Breached restraining order. Breached suspended sentence for harassment. Fined £120, six weeks jail (already spent in custody), costs £30, detained in courthouse.
CAMPBELL, John Paul (42), Crookleigh Place, Heysham. Criminal damage. Breached a non-molestation order. Compensation £250. Community order made – rehabilitation activity for 15 days.
CHAPMAN, Jason Karl (46), Prince Avenue, Carnforth. Drove while disqualified. Twelve weeks jail suspended for 12 months. Curfew order for one month. Costs £200, banned for 26 months.
DAVIES, Peter James (66), Crag Bank Road, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £750, costs £160, disqualified for 16 months.
TINSLEY, Daniel David (39), West Street, Morecambe. Theft. Offence during suspended sentence. Failed to comply with community requirement. Costs £85. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Under curfew with electronic monitoring for two weeks.
TOMCZYK, Roman (50), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £346, costs £119, disqualified from driving for 40 months.