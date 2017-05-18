Court listings 16/05/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.

BOWDEN, Scott Steven (18), Chedworth Avenue, Heysham. Assault. Youth rehabilitation order, eight week curfew. Compensation £250.

HARKIN, Joseph (56), Wensley Drive, Lancaster. Resisted police officer. Fined £90, costs £130.

MCIVER, Alexander James (18), Moneyclose Grove, Heysham. No insurance. Drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. Fined £120, costs £115, six penalty points.

MCKINLEY, Richard (33), The Old bus Depot, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

RITCHIE, Michele (48), Dale Street, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

SCANLON, Patrick William (60), Thurland Court, Morecambe. Theft. Compensation £32.50.