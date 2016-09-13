Court listings 13/09/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
CORLESS, Brian Dean, (32), Buttermere Road, Lancaster. Breached a suspended sentence order. 12 weeks prison, suspended for 12 months. 16 week curfew.
GILMORE, Peter, (69), Scafell Avenue, Morecambe. Drove without correct insurance. Fined £180, £520 costs.
HARRISON, Susan Michelle (48), Sefton Road, Heysham. Drove while disqualified. Drove without correct insurance. Fined £315, £61 costs. Disqualified for six months.
HODGSON, Brandon (18), Euston Grove, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £2.
JAMES, Michael Peter (22), Broadway, Skerton, Lancaster. Drink driving. Assault x 3. Criminal damage. Disqualified for 12 months. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement. Compensation £150. Costs £285.
MAYOR, Jeanette (52), Austwick Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.
MCLAUGHLIN, Shamus (78), Walker Grove, Heysham. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £250. Costs £115. Nine points on drivers licence.
MITCHELL, Andrew, (62), Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.
NELSON, Christopher (25), Ashton Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage, assault. Fined £70, costs £75, compensation £175. Made subject to restraining order
QUINN, Leighton Reece Allan Lee, (23), Pennine View, Morecambe. Application to amend a community order. Order varied. Four week curfew.
STEWART, Ashley Nicholas, (23), Grayrigg Drive, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Attachment of earnings order.
WILLIAMS, Jake Robert, (23), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.