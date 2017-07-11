Court listings 11/07/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
ASPEY, David James (50), Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for nine months. Compensation £50, costs £105.
BLEASDALE, Dane Harry (24), no fixed abode. Theft. Fraud x3. Jailed for four weeks. Costs £115.
BURNS, Colin Andrew (41), Clarendon Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Account to be consolidated with existing accounts. Breached community order. Fined £20.
CORBETT, Jimmy Lee (25), Brindle Mews, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
DUBE, Susan (42), West End Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting x2. Failed to surrender to custody. Community order. Costs £80, compensation £10.
FOX, Kye Benjamin (25), Peel House, Pine Street, Lancaster. Theft. Community order made, curfew for four weeks. Compensation £160.
GREENHAM, Darren Richard (40), Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham. Possession of diazepam. Driving whilst unfit through drugs. Fined £80, costs £30, six month driving ban. KINNISH, Kylie (35), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Theft. Fraud x2. Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £26, costs £20. Theft. Fraud. Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £205, costs £140.
O’ROURKE, Michelle (42), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Criminal damage. Failed to surrender to custody. Fined £140, costs £115.
ORRIS, Leigh (41), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Breached a suspended sentence. Twelve weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Three week curfew with tag. Compensation £40, costs £85.
PEARCY, Ian (46), Regent Leisure Park, Westgate, Morecambe. Breached a restraining order. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Costs £200.
TAYLOR, Andrew David (29), Chaffinch Close, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £438, costs £128. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
TURNER, Dean Stephen (19), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Failed to comply with youth order. Order varied.
WARNOCK, Claire Louise (42), Olive Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for six months. Compensation £300. Hammer to be forfeited and destroyed.