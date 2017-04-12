Court listings 11/04/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

AINSLEY, Peter Lewis (47), no fixed abode. Drunk and disorderly x2. Absolute discharge. Shoplifting. Twenty-eight days jail. Compensation £16.

ALMOND, Joseph Leslie (40), Sefton Road, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

ARCHER, Jack Joseph (19), Whin Avenue, Bolton-le-Sands. Drug driving x2. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £220, costs £115.

BIDDULPH, Darren Justin (47), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Breached a suspended sentence. Resentenced for original offences of theft x7. Application to revoke community order. Community order revoked. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Costs £115.

BLIZNIAK, Rafal Wiktor (28), Heysham Road, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £300, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

BOLAND, Patricia, Windholme, Lancaster. Failed to keep dog on a lead on a public highway. Fined £200, costs £90.

BOLTON, Joshua Robert (18), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Order to continue.

CARR, James (28), Kings Drive, Carnforth. Failed to prevent escape of controlled waste. Failed to secure transfer of waste to an authorised person x2. Fined £250, costs £525.

CONNELLY, Christopher Luke (23), no fixed abode. Non-payment of fine. Custody for 22 days further suspended. Dishonest retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods x3. Twelve weeks prison, 18 months suspended.

CONNOLLY, Lynn Joyce (60), Lancaster Road, Forton. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £45, costs £330, four penalty points.

CORLESS, Brian Lee (33), Buttermere Road, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Order to continue.

DENWOOD, Robert Hugh (39), Bowland Road, Kingsway, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Custody for 28 days suspended.

GARDNER, Gary James (57), Ousby Road, Morecambe. Malicious wounding. Twenty-four weeks jail. Compensation £1,200, costs £300.

GARNETT, Samantha (33), Whitmoor Close, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HANKS, Susan Dawn (50), Sugham Lane, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HIGGINS-LEE, Margaret Anne (43), Fleet Green, Vale, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Fined £50, costs £50.

KAYE, Darren Jon (28), George Street, Morecambe. Amend a community order. Order amended.

KNOWLES, Ben Thomas (28), Green Lane, Lancaster. Assisted in the retention of stolen goods. Fined £80, costs £115.

LLOYD, Barry Clifford (58), Torrisholme Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £450, costs £105.

MUSGRAVE, Jack Kenneth (24), Bowland Road, Heysham. Criminal damage x2. Assault. Community order with 13 weeks curfew. Compensation £550, costs £235.

NEWISS, David (71), Ocean Edge, Moneyclose Lane, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £320, costs £117, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

NEWSHAM, Margaret Eileen (47), Stanhope Avenue, Morecambe. Used threatening/abusive behaviour which was racially aggravated. Breached a conditional discharge x2. Fined £120, compensation £50, costs £80.

PRICE, Lee George (27), Slyne Road, Lancaster. Assault by beating. Four months prison suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation and unpaid work requirement. Costs £200.

SADZA, Mariusz Dominik (33), Queen Square, Station Road, Morecambe. Breach of the peace. Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

SORRENSON, Martin (35), no fixed abode. Assault by beating. Theft. Breached a supervision order. Eight-four days prison. Costs £200.

WILSON, Jordan Anthony Paul (21), Skerton Road, Lancaster. Breached community order x2. Community order revoked. Resentenced for theft x8 and taking a vehicle without consent. Jailed for 10 weeks.

YOUNG, Kyle (28), Milking Stile Lane, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

ZIOLKOWSKI, Pawel Miroslaw (42), Douglas Drive, Heysham. Possession of Class B drug. Possession of Class A drug. Fined £200, costs £115. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.