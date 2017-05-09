Court listings 09/05/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BOLAND, Jerry (24), Hampsfell Drive, Morecambe. Application to seize cash, namely £3,320, granted.

BURNS, Colin Andrew (41), Broadway, Lancaster. Shoplifting x3. Dishonestly received stolen goods. Failed to surrender to custody. Compensation £201.35, costs £85.

CLARK, Lee (43), Sefton Drive, Lancaster. Possession of amphetamine. Fined £80, costs £115, drugs forfeited and destroyed.

CLARKSON, Carn James (18), Coniston Road, Lancaster. Dishonestly received stolen goods x2. Fined £80, costs £115.

CLARKSON, Declan Stuart (22), Broadway, Skerton, Lancaster. Dishonestly received stolen goods. Fined £133, costs £115.

COOPER, Sam Richard (25), Water Street, Lancaster. Application to reopen case following driving offence – case reopened. Dangerous driving. Community order, electronic tag – curfew for 12 weeks. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving without insurance. Compensation £275. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

DAVIES, Jack Ian (20), North Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be recovered.

DONALDSON, Christopher (31), Greenfinch Way, Heysham. Application to seize cash, namely £25,059.79, granted.

FEAR, Ryan (29), Lune Drive, Morecambe. Possessed a pick axe handle in a public place. Fined £350, costs £120.

GOLASIK, Slawomir Marcin (37), Bateman Grove, Morecambe. Drink driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £320, costs £117, 20 month driving ban.

GOULDING, Shane (30), no fixed abode. Breached a non-molestation order. Fined £350, costs £120.

HEATON, Susan Anne (34), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting x9. Failed to surrender to custody. Community order made – must comply with drug rehabilitation for 15 days. Compensation £220.

MISTER, Zubeir, Standen Park House, Lancaster. Application to seize cash, namely £6,268.57, £1,787.45 and £1,672.76 – granted.

SCANLON, Patrick William (60), Thurland Court, Morecambe. Shoplifting x2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £20.

SMITH, Edward Robert (29), Arnside Crescent, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Order varied.

SWARBRICK, Stephen John (55), Skerton House, Mainway, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Breached conditional discharge. Community order with 10 week curfew. Costs £85, compensation £157.20.

WILKINSON, Nicole Simone (38), Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x6. Breached suspended sentence. Community order with eight week curfew. Sixteen weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation £119.60.

WILLIAMS, Ernest William (65), Wingate Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £135, costs £230, disqualified from driving for 12 months.