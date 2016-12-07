Court listings 06/12/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates:

ANDERTON, Nicholas James (40), Bowfell Avenue, Morecambe. Theft X9. 12 months drug rehabilitation, committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Comp £791.59.

ASPINALL, Michael David (35), Marine Road, Morecambe. Breached community order. Community order revoked.

BORCYKOWSKI, Sebastian (33), Cavendish Road, Morecambe. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fine £300, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

BRIGGS, Christopher Matthew (26), Kensington Road, Morecambe. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fine £200, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

BURNS, Ian (58), Grafton Road, Heysham. Shoplifting x3. Breached conditional discharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation £282.88. Costs £20.

CAPSTICK, Ellie Nicole (22), Thurland Court, Morecambe. Theft of and caused damage to vehicle. Used vehicle without correct insurance. Drink driving. Drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. £120 fine. £600 compensation. £30 costs. Disqualified for 12 months.

CLEECE, Helen, Crimbles Lane, Cockerham. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fine £120. Costs £120.

FLETCHER, Daniel Luke (21), Janine Close, Morecambe. Fished otherwise than in accordance with licence. Fine £65. Costs £80.

GARTH, Joshua Reece (19), Mearbeck Place, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with 8 week curfew. Compensation £150.

GIBSON, Lesley Jane (57), Berwick Way, Heysham. Failed to notify DWP of change of circumstances which affected benefits x5. Fine £80. Costs £105.

HALLIWELL, Conner Jordan (23), Alexandra Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with supervision requirements. Committed to prison for 14 days.

HELME, Daniel Max (23), Torrisholme Square, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Detained in courthouse .

HOOLE, Carl (45), Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Order to continue.

IBBOTSON, Ian (58), c/o Edward Street Homeless Centre, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly x 2. 18 month conditional discharge. Costs £210.

IRLAM, Jonathan Leonard (34), Sefton Road, Morecambe. Assault. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour. Possessed a stanley knife in a public place. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Fined £50. Costs £85. Compensation £150.

McLOUGHLIN, Kieran (21), Burton-in-Lonsdale. Fished otherwise than in accordance with licence. Fine £40. Costs £80.

OLDRIEVE, Joseph Ryan Paul (25), Lister Grove, Heysham. Drove without insurance. Drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. Failed to provide breath specimen. Banned for 40 months. Fine £470. Costs £132.

PYE, Joe Paul (18), Queen Street, Morecambe. Criminal damage, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour. Community order with four week curfew. Compensation £60. Costs £100.

RADFORD, Noel Edward (45), South Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

RISHMAN, James (22), High Street, Ingleton. Fished otherwise than in accordance with licence. Fine £45. Costs £80.

TURNER, Jeremy David, (47), Coulston Road, Lancaster. Drove without due care and attention. Fine £80, costs £30, three penalty points on licence.

VALENTE, Carlo Dominic James (30), Dalton Road, Morecambe. Assault x 2, possessed offensive weapon (plastic piping). 16 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Electronic tag and curfew. Restraining order not to contact victims. £125 compensation. £215 costs.

WADDINGTON, Carl Leslie (41), Euston Grove, Morecambe. Theft. Community order made unpaid work for 120 hours within next 12 months. Comp £661.

WILKINSON, Nicole Simone (37), Green Lane, Morecambe. Shoplifting x 6. 16 weeks prison. Compensation £352.