Court listings 04/10/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ATES, Servet (32), Whiteray Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

CARR, Rebecca (39), Grove Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

DEERING, Donald (73), Langthwaite Road, Quernmore, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

DIXON, Meghan Rose (19), Arnside Crescent, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £300, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

DOHERTY, Liam Robert (22), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. New community order made, curfew requirement with electronic tag for six weeks.

DUNCAN, Michael Thomas (22), Lymm Avenue, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Breached conditional discharge. Costs £85. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

GARTH, Andrew Richard (48), Bay Horse Road, Ellel, Lancaster. Drunk in charge of bicycle. Fined £83, costs £80.

HIGGINS, Margaret Anne (42), Fleet Green, Lancaster. Drove while disqualified. No insurance. Failed to surrender to custody. Breached conditional discharge. Six penalty points. Community order with curfew. Costs £170.

HUTCHISON, Margaret (48), Fairhope Avenue, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified for 19 months.

MCVAY, John Francis (58), Greenwater Court, Mainway, Lancaster. Theft. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105.

O’SULLIVAN, Patrick Anthony (14), Cedar Street, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105.

POTTS, David James (31), Rutland Avenue, Lancaster. Drunk in charge of a pedal cycle. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £20.

REGAN, Liam Thomas (31), Mears Beck Close, Heysham. Theft. Community order with curfew. Compensation £90, costs £395.

RODRIGUES, Amilton (43), Pedder Street, Morecambe. Indecent exposure. Community order made. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Fined £100, costs £705. To register with Morecambe Police for five years.

SLEEP, Kevin John (48), Sulby Grove, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

SMITH, Albert (33), Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Assault. Fined £100, costs £115.

STOCKS, Tracy Lynette (34), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Theft. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £250, costs £105.

WAWIORKO, Jerzy (54), Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. To be detained in courthouse until court rises or pay fine.

WHITE, Alan (39), Euston Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted. To be detained in courthouse.

WHITEWAY, Marianne Claire (29), Cavendish Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified for 20 months.

WOODCOCK, Steven Kenneth (41), Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Made indecent photo of child x2. Possessed indecent photo of child. Community order. Costs £170. Had to register at police station for five years.