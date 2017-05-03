Court listings 02/05/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BURNS, Ian (59), Thirland Court, Westgate, Morecambe. Shoplifting, failed to surrender to custody, breached community order. Sixty-three days prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation £70.92.

CASSON, Sandra (37), Wayside Caravan Park, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham. Shoplifting. Community order – drug rehabilitation requirement. Rehabilitation activity requirement. Compensation £65.48.

CHIGNELL, Tyrone (18), Morecambe. Used threatening words or behaviour. Twelve months conditional discharge. Costs £60.

CLARK, Tony (38), Sefton Drive, Lancaster. Driving whilst disqualified. Driving without insurance. Fined £500, costs £135, six penalty points.

COLLETT, Wayne Thomas (41), Aldringham Walk, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £186, costs £30.

DYSON, Anthony Steven (33), Westgate Park Road, Morecambe. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words/behaviour. Criminal damage. Community order – curfew and electronic tag. Compensation £450, costs £170.

FRENCH, Daniel Alan (28), Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Failed to stop after an accident. Driving without insurance. Took a vehicle without consent and drove dangerously. Ten weeks prison. Compensation £350. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

FRENCH, Daniel Alan (27), Rosebery Avenue, Morecambe. Application to lodge a committal warrant for fine. Committed to prison for 56 days in default of payment.

GRAHAM, Antony Mark (19), Dee Road, Lancaster. Failed to surrender to custody. Used threatening works/behaviour. Twelve month conditional discharge. Costs £105.

KNIGHT, Stephen John (50), Green Lane, Lancaster. Threat to kill. Knife in public place. Assault. Restraining order. Thirty-one weeks jail. Compensation £150.

MCIVER, Alexander James (18), Moneyclose Grove, Heysham. Assault x2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £60.

NICHOLSON, Kevina Ann (34), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Drink driving. Driving a vehicle without insurance. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving whilst using a mobile phone. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

PYE, Damien John (31), St Paul’s Road, Lancaster. Possession of cannabis, criminal damage. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £370, compensation £580.

SPARKS, Jordan Daniel (27), Coverdale Road, Lancaster. Assault. Twelve month community order with rehabilitation requirement. Eighty hours unpaid work. Restraining order. Costs £285.

TAYLOR, Liam Bradley (26), Vicarage Avenue, Brookhouse, Lancaster. Assault. Twelve months community order with 60 hours unpaid work. Compensation £50, costs £285.

WOOFF, John James (45), Charnley Street, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Shoplifting x2. Committed offence while subject to conditional discharge. Sixteen weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation £55.