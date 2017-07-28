Council warning after reports of fake email scam

South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) is asking customers to remain vigilant following reports of a suspected fake email scam.

Council officers say some customers have received an email purporting to be from SLDC staff, which requests payment for outstanding invoices.

The spoof emails also have an attachment that could potentially be malware, something the council says should not be opened.

The number of people who have been sent the fake email is not clear, although officers from SLDC have received four reports about the suspected scam.

A spokesperson for SLDC, said: “Customers are advised not to respond to the email or open any attachments.

“If customers receive any suspicious emails purporting to be from SLDC which request payment for outstanding invoices, they should be reported as phishing emails to www.actionfraud.police.uk.”