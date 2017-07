Morecambe Police posted on Facebook about a burglary on Chatsworth Road in Morecambe where sets of coins were stolen.

They said: “A very nice lady saw the post and two days later on July 13, she dropped off her spare set of Beatrix Potter coins to give the poor folks that had their’s stolen.

“Thank you very much......................you know who you are !!!” #spiritofmorecambe.