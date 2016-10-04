City councillor witnesses teens being assaulted

A councillor witnessed two teenagers being assaulted by a drunken man outside Morecambe Town Hall.

Heysham North Ward Councillor Margaret Pattison, who is also a town councillor, saw the incident after leaving a meeting.

"Three of them were sitting on the grass just having a chat then I heard bad language and this drunken man was shouting at them and being very aggressive,” said Coun Pattison.

“I noticed the drunken man was chasing the teenager who was trying to dodge him.

"It was really frightening. I got out of my car and shouted to the teenagers ‘are you ok?’ and they said the man had just punched one of the female teenagers in the back and punched the male teenager in the eye on top of his glasses.

“The young lad looked terrified.

“I asked them if they wanted to get in my car away from the man.

"They got in the back and he punched the window.

“We thought we can't let him go because he might beat someone up on the prom.

“Two PCSOs (Police Community Support Officers) stayed with us calming the teenagers down whilst police went into a house and arrested him. It was horrible.

“Before I went in the meeting there were about 10 teenagers sat on the steps but they were doing nothing wrong.

“I just want people to know that not all teenagers are bad.”

n A 38-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of common assault and was bailed until October 12.