CCTV appeal from Lancaster Police after incident

Police would like to speak to this man (pictured) in relation to an incident that happened on August 15, 2017.
If anyone can identify this man please contact 101 quoting crime number WB1707520 or email PC Whitehead on 2804@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk.
