CCTV appeal after sex assault in Lancaster

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Lancaster have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

It happened at around 2.45am on Saturday, December 10 when the woman, 19, was attacked by a man on Milking Stile Lane before a member of the public intervened, forcing the attacker to flee.

Police want to trace this man in connection with a sexual assault.

Following an earlier appeal, the Good Samaritan who assisted the woman has come forward and now detectives are keen to identify the man pictured in connection with the attack.

He is described as black, medium build with short dark or black hair. He was wearing dark trousers and either a dark waistcoat over a long sleeved shirt or a two tone coloured top.

DI Phil Jones of Lancaster CID said: “The man pictured in the images was seen in a number of locations within the pedestrianized precinct between 2.30am and 3.05am on Saturday morning.

“He appears to have been walking around with hunched shoulders and has his hands in his trouser pockets.

“Do you know this man? We are keen to speak to him in connection with this incident and I would urge members of the public to look at the images and if you recognise him or have any information at all then please contact us.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public and the Good Samaritan who came forward following our earlier appeal. They have provided vital information and I have no doubt that the actions of the Good Samaritan prevented a more serious attack on the victim, who continues to be supported by specially trained officers after this traumatic incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0225 of December 10 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.