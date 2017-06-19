CCTV appeal after phone left on bus

Police want to speak to a man captured on CCTV camera in connection with an iPhone that was left on a bus in Lancaster.

A woman reported to police that on the morning of Saturday, June 10, she was on a 2X bus around George Street Bus Station in Lancaster and when she got off she left her iPhone 6S in rose gold colour behind.

It’s then believed that someone else picked it up and it hasn’t been handed in since.

Police would like to speak to the person shown in the CCTV in connection with what happened.

There may, of course, be an innocent explanation so if you know who it is, just e-mail 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and mention the reference WB1705290 along with your information and police will do the rest.