Police want to identify a man pictured on CCTV after a burglary in Morecambe.

Between 1.30pm and 2pm on April 19 there was a burglary on Winthorpe Avenue in Morecambe which police are still investigating.

Two men have already been charged in connection with the enquiry but police still need to speak with the man in the picture.

Contact police on 101 and quote crime ref WB1703596 or email 6966@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.