CCTV appeal after burglary in Morecambe

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a burglary in Morecambe.

A Thor laser therapy machine was stolen from Animal Planet on Whitefield Place between 6pm on October 28 and 8am the following day.

If you have any information that will help in regards to this burglary or know who the man is in the picture, please get in touch with PC McKelvie via email 8161@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote WB1710220. Alternatively call police on 101.