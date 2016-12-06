Burglary-hit hub selling art for studio cash

A community project devastated after a burglary is fighting back by holding a fundraising exhibition.

The Exchange Creative Community on West Street in Morecambe was broken into and items from the shop were stolen, as well as jewellery, iPads and laptops worth what volunteers said was £2,700.

Volunteer Julian Abraham said: “We were absolutely devastated and very upset because we are a community project trying to inspire local people. Now local artists have donated their artwork for an exhibition available to view from December 7.

“Then from December 10, all the artwork will go online for a silent auction. People can bid online and instore. Bidding will finish at 5pm on December 16 and winners announced the next day. We want to raise as much money as possible and use the money to restock and develop a community arts studio.”

Bid in the shop or by email at hello@theexchangecic.co.uk.

Police are still investigating the burglary which happened between November 3 and 4. Call them on 101 quoting reference 321 of November 4.