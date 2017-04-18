Bomb threat after dog bite

A man who suffered a serious bite from a police dog has been jailed for threatening to firebomb a dog handler’s house.

Shaun Pilling, of Warren Road, Morecambe, was bitten and held by the animal for 20 minutes as he made his way across a field in the early hours of the morning after going to buy cannabis.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard at the time police had been investigating a car theft from at a nearby caravan site and had set two dogs loose in a bid to find the offenders.

Pilling, who has at least seven aliases, appeared by video link wearing a black jumper with the words “Criminal Damage” emblazoned on the front.

Prosecuting, Martine Connah said the 29-year-old was not charged in connection with the car crime, but while waiting for treatment at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on January 13 for the wound, he made threats to another officer regarding the dog handler and ended up being arrested.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he told the officer’s colleague: “ If I go back inside for this and I don’t get compo for this arm I will firebomb his house.

“I know where he lives, we all do, and I will do time for it.”

Pilling’s defence lawyer said he had suffered muscle and tendon damage to his arm and had various holes in it.

He had been treated with antibiotics and painkillers by medics. She said: “ He had no idea what was going on.

“He said he was absolutely terrified.

“The dog was on him for 20 minutes. He was still in shock. He was taken back to hospital during his interview.”

The court heard the officer he made the threat about had to fit a security system at his home over fears the threat would be carried out.

In a personal impact statement he said the case had affected his partner.

The bench imposed a 42 day jail term after Pilling admitted a charge of using threatening behaviour to cause fear of violence, and failing to surrender at a previous court hearing.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.