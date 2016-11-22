BMX boys devastated after bikes are stolen

Two young BMX racers have been left devastated after their new bikes, which were early Christmas presents, were stolen from a Lancaster hotel car park as they slept.

Myles Le Geyt, eight, and his brother Brad, six, had been competing in the BMX winter championships in Manchester and the boys together with mum Jenni and dad Dave, were on their way back to their home in Onchan on the Isle of Man via a ferry from Heysham.

They had stopped at the Premier Inn in Lancaster on Sunday night for a few hours sleep.But while they slept thieves broke into the family’s Nissan Sedonaand stole both boys bikes built especially for them by dad Dave, Dave’s BMX bike, a rucksack containing medication, passports, bank cards and £320, and two helmets. worth a total, said the family, of between £4,000 and £5,000.

Mum Jenni Le Geyt, 44, a nurse at Nobles Hospital in Douglas said: “We’d saved up all year to customise their bikes, which my husband Dave did and we gave them to the boys as early Christmas presents. They smashed a window and took everything, including Christmas presents. My boys were so sad and my husband was so upset.

“I had flown over to go to Alder Hey hospital for Myles before the event to get treatment for his severe allergies and eczema. When he was ill and in a lot of pain we did BMX riding as a distraction. He still sometimes rides with bandages onhis whole body.

“The boys love it and when Myles is well enough to compete he goes to most competitions. We never normally leave anything in the car but it was only for a couple of hours so we thought it would be safe.”

Dad Dave Le Geyt , 50, who works in a bank, said: “I only put Brad’s bike together last week and it was the first time he’d used his early Christmas present at Manchester this weekend.Other stuff was taken but it is their new bikes that the kids are most upset about and cannot be easily replaced.The boys love BMX racing in the UK - but this experience has knocked them back a bit.”

Jenni said: “One of the boys said ‘don’t worry I’ll sell lemonade to get some more money back!. It hasn’t put us off vuisiting here again, we will just be more careful in future.”

Lancashire Police said CCTV showed two men in hooded tops breaking into the car whilst it was parked at the Premier Inn on Caton Road in Lancaster and pushing the bikes away. Call police on 101 quoting reference 26 of November 21.