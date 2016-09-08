Beware of student rental fraudsters

Seasonal rental fraud is on the up with students looking for suitable accommodation before the start of the new term.

Fraudsters use a variety of websites to advertise available properties to rent, often at attractive rates and convenient locations.

Adverts will seem genuine, accompanied by a number of photos and contact information to discuss your interest.

Due to demand, students will often agree to pay upfront fees to secure the property quickly, without viewing the property, only to discover that the fraudster posing as the landlord does not have ownership of the property, or often there are already tenants living there.

If you have been affected by this fraud or scam, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.