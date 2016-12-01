Beware of online shopping fraudsters

Mobile phones and shoes are the most popular items for victims to fall foul of online shopping fraud, according to Action Fraud.

This Christmas the City of London police who run Action Fraud, supported by police forces across the country, are launching a national awareness campaign to help prevent people from becoming victims of online shopping fraud as well as other types of fraud which people fall victim to during the seasonal period.

New figures released today show that last year, victims reported losing over £10 million to fraudsters when shopping online for Christmas presents.

The largest loss was one victim who lost £86,000 when he tried to purchase a boat from a fraudster on Ebay.

Figures for last Christmas show that last year 12,142 people said that they had been a victim of online shopping fraud during the Christmas period.

To report a fraud call 0300 123 2040.