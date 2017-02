Beware of iTunes scam

Fraudsters are targeting hundreds of unsuspecting victims who have made payments using iTunes cards.

Action Fraud - the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime - has received reports from victims who have tried to purchase items and never received them.

And in hundreds of cases reported to Action Fraud since May last year, fraudsters have requested that victims purchase Apple iTunes gift cards to pay outstanding tax to Her Majesty Revenues and Customs (HMRC).

Action Fraud have issued the following advice on protecting yourself from this type of online fraud: n HMRC will never use text message to inform about a tax rebate or penalty. HMRC will never ask for any payment in the form of iTunes Vouchers.

n HMRC will only post out a P800 tax calculations, in circumstances of under or overpayment of taxes, if you’re employed or get a pension.

n Payments using iTunes Vouchers may not be recoverable. Telephone numbers and text messages can easily be spoofed.

n You should not trust the number you see on your telephone display as proving the caller is genuinely calling from HMRC.

n Be protective of divulging other personal details such as National Insurance number, passport number and bank details over the telephone. If a caller requests an advance fee in the form of iTunes gift cards, end the call.