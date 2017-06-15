Beware of fraudsters selling machinery

Fraudsters have been advertising vehicles and machinery for sale on various selling platforms online.

The victims, after communicating via email with the fraudster, will receive a bogus email which purports to be from an established escrow provider (a third party who will keep the payment until the buying and selling parties are both happy with the deal).

These emails are designed to persuade victims to pay upfront, via bank transfer, before visiting the seller to collect the goods.

The emails also claim that the buyer (victim) has a cooling off period to reclaim the payment if they change their mind. This gives victims the false sense of security that their money is being looked after but the money has gone straight to the fraudster.

Contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.