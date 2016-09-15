Beware of email offering fake cash

Scammers are sending out a ‘phishing email’ that claims to be from the City of London Police.

The departments that it claims to represent include the ‘Fraud Intelligence Unit’ and the ‘National Fraud Intelligence Bureau’.

The email is titled ‘compensation fund’ and has a letter attachment that claims to be offering financial compensation to victims of fraud. The letter uses the City of London Police logo.

The email and letter are fraudulent and should not be replied to.

Report any fraud to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre by calling 0300 123 2040.