Beware of Black Friday fakes

Cybersecurity experts are warning unwitting online bargain hunters to be wary of potential Black Friday fraudsters who may use the popular discount day to dupe them out of their hard earned cash.

Jason Fry, cybersecurity specialist at PAV i.t. services said: “Whilst online shoppers across the country will be looking to snap up the very best deals before they sell out, fraudsters will be using the Black Friday shopping frenzy as an ideal time to infiltrate inboxes with bogus bargains”

“The best advice is to never click directly on links in emails, but to verify its legitimacy by opening up a browser separately and directly visiting the retailer’s website instead.”