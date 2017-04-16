Attack victim in intensive care

Police want to speak to a group of people following a serious assault outside a pub.

The incident happened between 1.30am and 2am on Saturday near to the seating area opposite the King’s Arms pub on the promenade in Morecambe.

The victim, a 21 year old man, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with significant head injuries. He is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Officers believe the people pictured in the CCTV images were in the vicinity at the time and may have vital information about the incident which could assist with their enquiries.

DC Kate Foley of Lancaster CID said: “If you recognise yourself or anyone else in these photographs I would urge you to come forward and make contact with us.

“Any information you have about the assault could greatly assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 127 of April 15.