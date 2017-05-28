Apply to become a police cadet

Youngboys and girls between the ages of 13 and 18 who are looking for adventure, new skills and to work within their local communities, are being invited to consider joining the Lancashire Police Cadets.

There are currently 500 volunteer police cadets across nine units in Lancashire including Lancaster and Morecambe and the force is looking to recruit a further 100 to join its cadet family.

Sgt Helen Nellany, Citizens in Policing Development Officer said: “Police cadets help and assist in the community, including stewarding local events such as fairs, town shows and carnivals. They also help carry out leaflet drops, crime prevention initiatives, community safety events and street surveys.”

Apply online at https: //lancsvp.org.uk/opportunities/police-cadets/