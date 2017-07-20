Appeal to trace owner of van broken into in Lancaster

Police are appealing for the owner of a van that was broken into to come forward.

Police said they received information about someone breaking into a van in Lancaster on Wednesday.

On their Facebook page, Lancaster Area Police said: “We have identified that someone and arrested them....However, we haven’t identified the person who’s van was broken into and we would like to speak with them about it as they have been a victim of a crime.

“If this is you, or your vehicle has been broken into and you haven’t yet reported it to the police, please ring us on 101 or pop into Lancaster or Morecambe police station for a chat.”