Police seized a pair of tiny children’s Nike trainers after arresting a man in Morecambe.

Morecambe Area Police posted on their Facebook page that they had arrested a man on Princes Crescent in Bare at 5.30am on May 10.

As part of their enquiries they are asking if anyone is missing the little Nike trainers (pictured).

Call police on 10 or email 6966@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.