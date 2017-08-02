Appeal to find jewellery stolen in Carnforth

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing jewellery stolen during a burglary in Carnforth.

The pieces of jewellery (pictured) were stolen from an address in Carnforth between July 27 and 28.

This jewellery was stolen from a house in Carnforth.

If you have any information that you believe may help in recovering the items and or information that may help in identifying the offender or offenders then do please give police a call on 101 and quote crime number WB1706883.