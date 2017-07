Police are looking for an 18-year-old man after an incident on Westminster Road in Morecambe.

Scott Mason is more than aware that police need to speak to him but has failed to hand himself in, said Morecambe Police.

The incident happened on July 13. If you know where Scott is or if you see him call police on 101 or 01524 596920 or email morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, crime reference WB1706386.