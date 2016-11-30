Appeal launched to find 'dangerous' sex offender

Police are appealing for information about a missing sex offender wanted on recall to prison.

Police are appealing for information about a missing sex offender wanted on recall to prison.

David Taylor, 26, of Lindsay Street, Burnley, has been recalled to prison in connection with allegations of assault.

Taylor, who has previously been convicted of raping a female under 15, has links to the Burnley area.

Police are warning the public not to approach him.

Det Sgt Steve Munro, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information leading to the whereabouts of a wanted sex offender from Burnley.

“David Taylor is a dangerous individual who is wanted on prison recall following allegations of assault.

“We are urging anyone who sees him not to approach him but instead call police immediately.

“Anyone who can assist with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101.”

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More top stories