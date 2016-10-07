Appeal after rare lamb stolen from farm near Garstang

A rare breed lamb which has been hand reared has gone missing or been stolen from a farm in Winmarleigh.

Remus the lamb, owned by Dale Price from Old Hall Farm, Garstang, has been missing for two weeks now and his owners are desperate to get him home safely.

Dale Price said: “Remus is five months old now and I’m trying to get the awareness out there in the hope we can bring him home safely.

“We are unsure as to whether he has just wandered off or if he has been stolen. It happened the day after I went on holiday, which could just be a coincidence.

“The police have been informed.

“He is so friendly that he would just approach any person.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20161004-0605.