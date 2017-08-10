Appeal after man, 19, slashed with knife in Heysham during attempted robbery

A 19-year-old man was slashed twice with a short-bladed knife during an attempted robbery in Heysham.

Police said that on the same day, another 19-year-old victim was threatened with a machete and robbed by another man with his face covered by a hood.

The first incident happened at 2.15am on Tuesday, August 8 when the victim, a 19-year-old man, had parked his car on Heysham Avenue.

He got out and walked towards Heysham Road when he was approached by a man who demanded money from him. The victim refused and the man produced a short-bladed knife and slashed him twice, causing a cut to his arm and down the side of his face.

He later attended Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

The man was described as white, thin build with a black tracksuit.

The second incident happened shortly after 11pm on the same day when a 19-year-old man was fixing his motorbike on Littledale Avenue.

The robber walked towards him and picked up his rucksack which was on the floor next to him.

The victim confronted the robber, who was holding a machete in his left hand.

The robber left with the rucksack before walking off between Littledale Avenue and Bowland Road.

The black Adidas rucksack contained the victim’s wallet with £150 in cash and bank cards inside, motorbike keys, house keys and a bike lock.

The robber was described as 5ft 9in and was wearing a hood covering his face.

DS Ian Lawrence of Lancaster CID said: “Given that both these incidents are reported to have happened nearby to each other and within a relatively short space of time we believe there is a possibility that they are linked.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either incident or saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area around the time they took place and I would urge anyone with any information about what happened to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1707292.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.