Crews race to 'persons reported' fire

Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire in Morecambe over fears that a person was trapped in the bungalow, say fire services.

Crews from Morecambe and Lancaster were called to Somerby Road at around 8.45pm last night following the reports.

Fire crews soon established that nobody was trapped in the bungalow.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire was in the roof space and initially it was feared that someone might be trapped inside the building.

"This subsequently proved not to be the case, but in anticipation of a need for search and rescue operations four fire engines and crews (two from Morecambe, two from Lancaster) mustered at the scene.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose-reel jets and a main jet connected to a hydrant to extinguish the fire and when the fire was out, they removed some roof slates to track down and extinguish any remaining smouldering hot-spots in the roof timbers."

Nobody was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is to be established.