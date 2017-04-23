Crafty talents will be on show this summer

A Lancaster arts and crafts collective is to exhibit its work at two big regional shows this summer.

Following their success at Southport Flower Show last year, the Meet the Makers group have been invited back to have a stall again this year.

The Meet the Makers stall at last year's Southport Flower Show.

The team won a Gold award last year for the Best Trade Stand in Show, and will be back at the show this year from August 17-20.

They will then have a stand at the Lancashire Game Festival at Scorton, which is being held on September 9 and 10.

JanBeal, one of the organisers, said: “It’s great for us. We were approached by both shows after doing so well at last year’s Southport show.

“We are all artists who handmake our things, which I think people like to see.

“So many stalls are selling things they have bought in nowadays but we are very specific about all our members making their own things.

“There’s a story behind everything we make and a lot of passion goes into it. We are always very well received, especially in Lancaster.”

Meet the Makers are back in Lancaster for shows in St Nicholas Arcades between June 29 and July 2 and then again in October and December. To join the group at one of their events or for more information visit www.meetthemakers.info/