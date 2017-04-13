Court date for Lancaster man after threat to kill

A 50-year-old man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a woman in Lancaster.

Stephen John Knight, who lives on Green Lane, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a woman with a black-handled bread knife that he grabbed from her kitchen, causing her to run out of her own home on March 24 of this year.

Knight has also pleaded guilty to possessing a black-handled bread knife whilst drunk in a public place, on Norfolk Street. He admitted assaulting a woman, causing her actual bodily harm, and damaging some plates and a fridge freezer.

The case was adjourned until Wednesday April 19 at 10am at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

After his appearance in court Knight was bailed with conditions until the new court date next week.