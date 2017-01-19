Court date for food hygiene breaches at Hornby restaurant

A man and a woman have been charged with a catalogue of hygiene offences at a Hornby restaurant.

Gemma Rowlands, of Coverdale Road, Lancaster, and John Wormall, of Patton Mill, Patton, Kendal, have been charged with nine food and hygiene offences at The Castle Inn, Main Street, Hornby.

The offences, believed to have taken place on or about November 18 2015, relate to contravening Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations.

The charges for both Rowland and Wormall include, that as operators of the restaurant, they failedto implement and maintain a permanent food and premises hygiene procedure, failed to keep the premises clean and maintained in good condition, failed to provide adequate washbasins for the cleaning of hands, failed to keep all articles, fittings and equipment with which food comes into contact, effectively cleaned, failed to keep food which was likely to support the growth of pathogenic micro-organisims or the formation of toxins at a temperature below eight degrees, failed to ensure that equipment that food comes into contact with are kept in good order, repair and condition as to minimise any risk of contamination, failed to ensure food was protected against contamination likely to render the food unfit for human consumption, injurious to health or contaminated in such a way that it would be unreasonable to expect it to be consumed, failed to ensure the equipment surfaces were maintained in a sound condition so as to make cleaning effective, and failed to notify an appropriate authority of the opening of a new food business.

Gemma Rowlands and John Wormall were due to appear in court last Monday.

They will now appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 27 at 9.30am.