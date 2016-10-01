Countdown to Lancaster’s biggest annual event begins

In a little under two weeks time more than 40 city venues will host 400 separate events at this year’s Lancaster Music Festival.

The event, which takes place between October 13 and 17, attracts tens of thousands of people to the city for a staggering 700 hours of music from folk to funk, classical to punk and all genres in between.

Last year it was estimated that there was a £1.7m boost to the city’s economy.

Musicians from as far away as Indonesia, Canada, Brazil, USA and Europe will join local and national acts for the annual celebration of music, now in its eigth year.

Ben Ruth, festival coordinator, said: “I must be starting to sound like a stuck record as every year I tell people the festival will be the biggest and best yet and this year is no exception. We’re really excited about the sheer size and quality of the line-up we’ve put together with the help of all the venues.”

Innovations this year include a series of workshops for adults at the Storey Institute and for children at Lancashire Boys and Girls Club.

Venues range in size from Atticus Bookshop in King Street to the main stage at Lancaster Castle and the vast majority of events are free to enter.

Entrance to Lancaster Castle is £1 per visit (under 12s free) and this year there will be a number of weekend passes available which allow unlimited entry for £5. Full details can be found on the festival website (www.lancastermusicfestival.com). The festival will also be bringing music to a number of city centre squares.

Market Square, Sun Square, Dalton Square and the Judge’s Lodgings will be reverberating to the sound of music at various times during the weekend.

Lucy Reynolds, outdoor events coordinator, said: “The concerts in the squares are for everyone, including children of all ages with an emphasis on people who are too young to go to the pub gigs.”

Camping will be available at Lancaster Cricket Club this year, with both tent pitches and hard-standing available.

A late night bar and refreshments will be provided for campers at the cricket club. Full details of all the events and venues together with in-depth articles on the headlining acts can be found in the official festival guide which will be on sale at all venues and from the Visitor Information Centre priced at £1.