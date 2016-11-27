Countdown begins for Kirkby Lonsdale Christmas fair

The popular Kirkby Lonsdale Christmas fair is set to return again this December with organisers promising the event will be bigger and better than ever.

The fair begins on Friday December 2 from 4pm to 8pm, and will run throughout the weekend with a schedule of entertainment planned to kick off the festive spirit in style, with events including a Santa cycle and festive parade.

Sarah Ross, tourism and town manager, said: “Last December we were hit by Storm Desmond but we’re determined to make the Christmas fair bigger and better than ever this year. The town’s attractive setting, nestled above the River Lune, and the main shopping street boasting one of the best ranges of independent shops in the region gives it a very special appeal in the festive season.”

This year there will be a larger chalet village in the heart of the town, where wooden chalets will be clustered around the market monument, offering shoppers a wide range of gifts items.

In addition there will be a Santa’s grotto and a selection of festive food and drink to choose from, as well as a new indoor craft and food market in Lunesdale Hall.

The weekend will also feature the traditional festive parade, the official switch-on of the lights and a wide variety of street entertainment.

The Santa cycle event is planned for Sunday December 4, registration on www.kirkbylonsdale.co.uk.

A walk (£4 charge) is also on offer on the same day at 11.30am setting off from The Royal Hotel.