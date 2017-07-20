Council clean-up in Lancaster after flash floods

Officers from Lancaster City Council have been working hard to clear debris and help businesses affected by Wednesday’s flash floods.

The council undertook a clean-up operation early Thursday morning where a number of properties around the Stonewell area in Lancaster had removed damaged carpets and fittings.

Council officers have also visited premises to ensure they are coping with the clean-up and returning to operation.

Staff will continue to monitor the area and assist businesses. Further follow up work will continue with businesses to assist them with resilience measures.

The Environment Agency and Lancashire County Council have been asked for assistance in clearing highway gullies to remove debris.

The main area affected by the flooding appears to be Lancaster city centre, but there have also been some reports in the Willow Lane area.

Council officers are visiting the area to check with private residents on extent of flooding and provide assistance.

The city council’s own IT systems were also affected. Staff worked through the night to ensure they were back up and running, meaning normal service was resumed early on Thursday morning.

Coun Eileen Blamire, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “From what we know so far the issues on Wednesday evening were as a result of surface water flooding.

“The amount of rain which fell in such a short amount of time meant that the already full drains could not take it away quickly enough.

“Unfortunately these types of events are hard to predict and are devastating for those affected.

“The council will be speaking to all the relevant agencies, including the Environment Agency and Lancashire County Council, to investigate if anything more can be done to prevent similar incidents occurring in the future.”