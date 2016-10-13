Coronation Street stars enjoy night out at Lancaster theatre

Fans of Coronation Street will recognise famous faces from the soap both past and present enjoying a night out at a Lancaster theatre.

Street legend David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper, was a guest at the launch night for The Ockerbys on Ice at the Dukes.

Janet Hampson, Jenny Platt and Rupert Hill.

Current Corrie cast members Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter) and Melanie Hill (Cathy Matthews) joined ex-Street stars Rupert Hill (Jamie Baldwin), Jenny Platt (Violet Wilson), Karen Henthorn (Teresa Bryant) and Roberta Kerr (Wendy Crozier) at the Dukes during launch week for the new play.

Lancaster actress Christine Mackie, who has an intermittent role in the ITV soap as Dr Gaddas, playwright Jim Cartwright, famed for his plays ‘Two’ and ‘The Rise and Fall of Little Voice’, and Debbie Oates, Coronation Street scriptwriter and writer of The Ockerbys On Ice, were also among the guests.

Photos by Darren Andrews.

Claire Leather, Dolly-Rose Campbell, Jim Cartwright, Melanie Hill and Debbie Oates.

Christine and James Mackie.