Coronation Street star at Lancaster play launch

The Dukes had a special guest for the launch of their new play – Coronation Street’s very own Roy Cropper.

Actor David Neilson dropped in to see The Ockerbys on Ice at the Lancaster Theatre on Tuesday night.

David played lead character Dennis Ockerby in a Radio 4 adaptation of the play in 2004.

There is a Coronation Street connection to the Dukes’ production as The Ockerbys on Ice writer Debbie Oates also writes storylines for the ITV soap.

David is pictured here at the Dukes launch with Karen Henthorn who plays Viv Ockerby and also starred in the Street as Theresa Bryant, and Debbie Oates.