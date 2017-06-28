Concerns over lack of crossing on Bare Lane

“You take your life in your hands when you cross the road”

These are the words of a partially sighted OAP who is calling for a safe crossing on Bare Lane .

Audrey Butcher, 81, who lives in Clarence Court, Bare, said: “There isn’t a proper crossing on Bare Lane from the Shrimp roundabout to the promenade. We should have some kind of a crossing from west to east. Nothing is going to be done unless somebody is killed.” Another resident who did not wish to be named, said: “I don’t want anybody to be knocked down and killed.”

Harvey Danson, area highway manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “We’ve received previous requests for major improvements and pedestrian crossings to make it easier for people with limited mobility to cross Mayfield Drive and also Bare Lane.

“Due to further requests and road safety concerns we have identified that there will be significant benefit to pedestrians if the existing drop kerb on the south side of Mayfield Drive is relocated and a new dropped kerb introduced outside Clarence Court.

“We are planning to install these on either side of Mayfield Drive during the summer and we try to respond to requests such as these whenever budgets allow.

“We have previously assessed the need for pedestrian crossing facilities on Bare Lane, however the relatively low number of pedestrians wishing to cross Bare Lane mean the demand for a new crossing is low compared with other locations where a history of safety problems mean we must prioritise the limited resources available.”