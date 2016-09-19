Concern for missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since last week.

Harry Richardson was last seen on George Street in Lancaster city centre at around 11.20am on September 15.

He currently lives in Carlisle but is familiar with Lancaster and may have made contact with friends in the area.

Sergeant Dave Mason, of Lancaster Police, said: “Harry has not been seen for several days and we are extremely worried about him.

“Although he lives in Carlisle, he has connections to the Lancaster area and someone there may have seen him. We would urge anybody with information, or who knows where he may be, to contact us.

“Similarly, we would urge Harry, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know he is safe.”

Harry is described as white, of thin build, around 5ft 6ins tall, with dark brown hair which is worn short on the back and sides and permed on top. He usually wears a cap or sun hat and carries a bag.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a black North Face jacket.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 587 of September 15th.