Commuter chaos as station evacuated

The collapse of a disused subway led to train cancellations and delays for passengers using Wigan North Western station.

Passengers were asked to vacate the platform this morning after part of the subway crashed down onto parked cars.

A pile of bricks could be seen underneath a railway arch and a train was stranded on the platform while Network Rail engineers assessed the situation.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Part of a disused subway which runs underneath the railway and above the road - which has been long been blocked off and filled in – has collapsed.

“This is affecting platform six which remains closed. All other platforms are open.

“A full assessment of the structure will take place to inform any repair work which may be needed. The railway remains open but passengers should check with National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.”

Damage near the arches at the rear of Wigan North Western

A police spokesman said: “Shortly before 8.40am officers were called to Wallgate to reports of a collapsed archway. A section of wall had collapsed onto parked cars nearby.

“Road closures are in place on Queen Street, King Street West, Wallgate and Great George Street.”

No-one was reported to be injured but it has led to travel problems across the North West.

Virgin Trains said rail replacement coaches were being provided and that all lines were reopened with speed restrictions at around 10am.

National Rail said the incident was causing cancellations and delays of up to 60 minutes for trains travelling through the station.

They added that the disruption was likely to continue until noon.

It is affecting the Northern route between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western/Preston; TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh; and Virgin trains between London Euston/Birmingham New Street and Glasgow Central/Edinburgh.

Wigan Council said the bottom of Wallgate and Swan Meadow Lane were closed to traffic and warned people to be aware if they were travelling.

Passengers outside Wigan North Western station. Pic: Jonathan Broadbery

There was no access to the station for pedestrians.