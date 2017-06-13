Coastguard rescue team launched to cockling incident in Morecambe Bay

A coastguard rescue team launched an operation this morning following reports of cockling in Morecambe Bay.

Police advised the coastguard of suspected illegal cockling activity in the area at around 6.15am on June 13.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "We sent a coast guard rescue team to an incident in Morecambe Bay involving cocklers.

"The bay is currently closed to allow it the bed to regenerate. The cocklers didn't seem to be aware of the dangers of the tides and thought they would be able to out-run it as it came in.

"We've offered some safety advice and are waiting for the police to arrive."

None of the cocklers, who are believed to have come from an address in Derby, were injured.

Fisheries Protection have been advised of the incident, say the coastguard.

In 2004 21 people were drowned by an incoming tide while picking cockles in Morecambe Bay.