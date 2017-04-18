Cloudspotting returns with a super strong three day line-up

Bar a few late surprises, the full live music and arts programme for Cloudspotting Music and Arts Festival has been confirmed, and a rich menu of magical activities and adventures lies in wait.

The festival was conceived in a Ribble Valley pub beer garden in 2011. Since then, the reputation of the festival has blossomed for its adventurous music programme, family friendliness and intimate atmosphere. It takes place between July 28 and 30 at the Gisburn Forest hub, deep in the Forest of Bowland AONB, and the live music programme looks strong, eclectic and on point.

The Friday night features the talented Moulettes and will be headlined by the cosmic grooves of Manchester’s cult outfit Henge.

DJ Woody, a world DMC turntablist champion, headlines the Lawn Stage with an alternative live set before playing an AV ‘history of hip-hop’ set later in the night at the Cabin in the Woods.

The festival offers first consideration to its growing family audience camping in the main field but for the night owls, alternative late-night haunts can be sought out in the forest. The midnight curfew on the main stage means that Cloudspotting has that rare quality of being able to hear the headliners while you curl up in your tent (or drink red wine outside it while minding the kids!).

Headlining Saturday night is Congolese poet and performer Baloji for his only northern UK festival performance of the summer. His music stands at the crossroads of African music, incorporating traditional with soul, jazz and funk influences. Other Saturday acts include Gulp, the side project of Guto Pryce of the Super Furry Animals, The Wave Pictures, Jeramiah Ferrari and the dub reggae of Operation Sound System.

Sunday sees This is The Kit, Jesca Hoop, Holly Macve and Hannah Peel take to the stage, all touring remarkable records this summer.

For more info visit www.cloudspotting-festival.co.uk. Adult tickets start at £109.